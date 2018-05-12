New Music: Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby – Bankrupt (Remix)

Cuban Doll gets an assist from QC’s Lil Yachty and Lil Baby for the official remix to her buzzing single “Bankrupt”. You can download “Bankrupt” now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>