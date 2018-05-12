New Music: Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby – Bankrupt (Remix)

cuban doll lil yachty lil baby bankrupt remix

Cuban Doll gets an assist from QC’s Lil Yachty and Lil Baby for the official remix to her buzzing single “Bankrupt”. You can download “Bankrupt” now on iTunes/Google Play.

