New Music: Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby – Bankrupt (Remix) By Cyclone - May 12, 2018 0 Hits: 55 Cuban Doll gets an assist from QC's Lil Yachty and Lil Baby for the official remix to her buzzing single "Bankrupt". You can download "Bankrupt" now on iTunes/Google Play.