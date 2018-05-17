MusicNew Music New Music: Chapo Banz – Tokyo By Cyclone - May 17, 2018 0 Hits: 43 Up and coming St. Louis spitts Chapo Banz will be releasing his new mixtape Tokyo Love soon. He drops off his new Katsushiro-crafted single titled “Tokyo.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0