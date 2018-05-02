MusicNew MusicR&B Music New Music: Camila Cabello ft. Kane Brown – Never Be The Same (Remix) By Cyclone - May 2, 2018 0 Hits: 35 After releasing the video for her track “Never Be The Same” a few weeks back. Camila Cabello premieres the official remix featuring Kane Brown, which you can download now on iTunes. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0