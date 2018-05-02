New Music: Camila Cabello ft. Kane Brown – Never Be The Same (Remix)

camila cabello kane brown never be the same remix

After releasing the video for her track Never Be The Same” a few weeks back. Camila Cabello premieres the official remix featuring Kane Brown, which you can download now on iTunes.

