New Music: ASAP Ferg & Elle Fanning – Moon River

Tiffany & Co. jewelry teamed with ASAP Ferg and actress Elle Fanning to create an updated version of the Breakfast At Tiffany’s classic “Moon River.”

Ferg had this to say about the record:

“I come from Harlem, which is a long way from the famous Tiffany flagship on Fifth Avenue, but because I went to the High School of Art and Design in Midtown, I’d have to walk past the Tiffany store every single day on my way home. It was just years and years of me walking past Tiffany, never dreaming one day my face, my voice, and my lyrics would be part of their story. That’s a real dream, in real life.”

Tiffany & Co. also shot a visuals for the the song. Directed by Frances Lawrence, You can stream “Moon River” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.