New Music: Andre 3000 – Me & My (To Bury Your Parents) / Look Ma No Hands

Andre 3000 two new songs for Mother’s Day with a new EP titled Look Ma No Hands and tracks titled “Me & My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands”. “Me & My (To Bury Your Parents)” pays a tribute to Andre’s late mother Sharon Benjamin Hodo who passed away on May 28th, 2013, a day before his 38th birthday. The second track “Look Ma No Hands” is a smooth instrumental record. Check out the songs and 3 Stack’s Instagram message to his mother below.