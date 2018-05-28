New Music: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Weak Days

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is currently putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album The International Artist. He can hops on SZA’s double platinum sintle “The Weekend” to create “Weak Days”. The International Artist hits stores on June 20th.

