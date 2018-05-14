MusicNew Music New Musc: Xavier Wulf – Request Refused By Cyclone - May 14, 2018 0 Hits: 26 Xavier Wulf gives fans his latest single titled “Request Refused”. Produced by Tay Keith. You can download “Request Refused” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0