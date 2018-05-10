Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Album Artwork, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

Hits: 48
Ne-Yo continues to build the anticipation for his upcoming album Good Man. He decides to reveal the official artwork, tracklist, and release date for the project. The deluxe edition will feature 20 new songs and guest appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR, Eric Bellinger, Romeo Santos, Bebe Rexha, Stefflon Don, Candice Boyd, and Sam Hook. The Good Man hits stores on June 8th.
01. Ne-Yo – Caterpillars 1st (Intro)
02. Ne-Yo – 1 More Shot
03. Ne-Yo – LA Nights
04. Ne-Yo – Nights Like These (Feat. Romeo Santos)
05. Ne-Yo – U Deserve
06. Ne-Yo – Summertime
07. Ne-Yo – Push Back (Feat. Bebe Rexha & Stefflon Don)
08. Ne-Yo – Breathe
09. Ne-Yo – On Ur Mind (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
10. Ne-Yo – Back Chapters
11. Ne-Yo – Hotbox (Feat. Eric Bellinger)
12. Ne-Yo – Over U
13. Ne-Yo – Without U
14. Ne-Yo – Apology
15. Ne-Yo – Ocean Sure (Feat. Candice Boyd & Sam Hook)
16. Ne-Yo – The Struggle… (Interlude)
17. Ne-Yo – Good Man
18. Ne-Yo – Pour Me Up
19. Ne-Yo – Won’t Be Often
20. Ne-Yo – Reset the Night