Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Album Artwork, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

Ne-Yo continues to build the anticipation for his upcoming album Good Man. He decides to reveal the official artwork, tracklist, and release date for the project. The deluxe edition will feature 20 new songs and guest appearances by PARTYNEXTDOOR, Eric Bellinger, Romeo Santos, Bebe Rexha, Stefflon Don, Candice Boyd, and Sam Hook. The Good Man hits stores on June 8th.

01. Ne-Yo – Caterpillars 1st (Intro)

02. Ne-Yo – 1 More Shot

03. Ne-Yo – LA Nights

04. Ne-Yo – Nights Like These (Feat. Romeo Santos)

05. Ne-Yo – U Deserve

06. Ne-Yo – Summertime

07. Ne-Yo – Push Back (Feat. Bebe Rexha & Stefflon Don)

08. Ne-Yo – Breathe

09. Ne-Yo – On Ur Mind (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

10. Ne-Yo – Back Chapters

11. Ne-Yo – Hotbox (Feat. Eric Bellinger)

12. Ne-Yo – Over U

13. Ne-Yo – Without U

14. Ne-Yo – Apology

15. Ne-Yo – Ocean Sure (Feat. Candice Boyd & Sam Hook)

16. Ne-Yo – The Struggle… (Interlude)

17. Ne-Yo – Good Man

18. Ne-Yo – Pour Me Up

19. Ne-Yo – Won’t Be Often

20. Ne-Yo – Reset the Night