Ne-Yo hit up Genius on the promo run for his new album Good Man, which drops June 8th. During his visit, he broke down the lyrics for the title-track. He also chopped it up about meeting an ex in front of your current girlfriend, dos and don’ts of a relationship, definition of a good man, taking your woman’s phone call no matter what you’re doing, being left handed, and more.

You can download “Good Man” now on iTunes/Google Play.