Music Video: Z-Ro ft. Lil Keke & Big Baby Flava – So Houston

Z-Ro revisit his Codeine album with the official video for his record “So Houston” featuring Lil Keke and Big Baby Flava. Directed by Dang Films. You can download Codeine now on iTunes/Google Play.

