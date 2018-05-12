Music Video: Weasel Sims – Back On

Chicago’s Weasel Sims is gearing up to release his new album TrapNGrow (Level One): The Return Of Phobabe on May 25th. He premieres the visuals for his Chase The Money-produced record “Back On.” Directed by CameraMan Tay. He had this to say about the project:

“TrapNGrow is the theme of my life at this point. It’s been a long road for me to get back into this position but I understand that progress takes a process. My life had fell off and got so hectic that I was forced to stop making music. Now, I’m back on and leading by example.”

You can pre-order TrapNGrow (Level One): The Return Of Phobabe now on iTunes/Google Play.



01. Weasel Sims – Mind Right

02. Weasel Sims – Back On

03. Weasel Sims – Belly

04. Weasel Sims – Taxing (Feat. Murf Dilly)

05. Weasel Sims – Cream

06. Weasel Sims – Early Business (Feat. Bo Deal)

07. Weasel Sims – Money Double

08. Weasel Sims – Scrapping (Feat. Murf Dilly)

09. Weasel Sims – Check Me Out (Feat. G. Green)

10. Weasel Sims – Expensive Taste (Feat. Jake Haze)

11. Weasel Sims – BruhMan (Feat. Tony Cartell)

12. Weasel Sims – Lotta Love

13. Weasel Sims – Real Nigga (Feat. Panamera P)

14. Weasel Sims – Trap N Grow (Feat. Jayaire Woods & Joel Q)

15. Weasel Sims – Baller Blockin (Feat. Ya Ya White) (Bonus)