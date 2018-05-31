Music Video: Vee Tha Rula – Halo

By Cyclone -
Vee Tha Rula – Halo

Tha Alumni’s Vee Tha Rula dropped his “Look Alive (Remix)” a couples back. He returns with the visuals for track Halo”. Directed by AIW and Xiris. You can download Yet I Smile now on iTunes/Google Play.

