Music Video: Vee Tha Rula – Halo By Cyclone - May 31, 2018 Hits: 22 Tha Alumni's Vee Tha Rula dropped his "Look Alive (Remix)" a couples back. He returns with the visuals for track "Halo". Directed by AIW and Xiris. You can download Yet I Smile now on iTunes/Google Play.