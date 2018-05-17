Music Video: Uno The Activist ft. Rich The Kid – Fabo (Remix)

Uno The Activist links up with Rich The Kid to shoot the visuals for the remix to his single “Fabo”. Directed by Jacob Mendel. You can download “Fabo (Remix)” now on iTunes/Google Play.

