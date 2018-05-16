Music Video: Tyga ft. Offset – Taste

By Cyclone -
Tyga ft. Offset – Taste

Tyga gets an assist from Offset to shoot the visuals for their collab titled “Taste”.  Featuring cameos by 2 Chainz, Lauren London, Wiz Khalifa, Chevy Woods and more. You down “Taste” now on iTunes/Google Play.

