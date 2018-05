Trizz is gearing up to release his new projects The Attic and The Basement soon. He liberates the visuals for his track “Static”. Directed by Castro of NewHighFilmz. He had this to say about the video.

“Everything is changing around me and things are starting to become a blur, causing static. Still, I get through it and anybody in my way needs to move or will get ran over, period… or it will be static.”