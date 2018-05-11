Music Video: Towkio ft. SZA – Morning View

Towkio ft. SZA – Morning View

Towkio delivers another new video from his popular album WWW. This one is for his SZA-featured single “Morning View”. Directed by Todd Barrett. You can download WWW. now on iTunes/Google Play.

