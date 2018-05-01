Music Video: T.I. ft. Jacquees – Certified

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 41

T.I. ft. Jacquees – Certified

T.I. premieres the official  video for his collab with Jacquees titledCertified”.  Directed by The Marxmen. You can download “Certified” now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY