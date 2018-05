Snow Tha Product teams up with DRAM to shoot the visuals for their new collab “Myself”. Directed by Damien Sandoval.

Snow said this about the video:

“This video was really fun to make. The message of this song means a lot to me. It was important to have a video that was a big party where I was able to have all my people around me. The giraffe was pretty cool too.”

You can downlaod “Myself” now on iTunes/Google Play.