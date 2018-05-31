Music Video: Sir Michael Rocks – I See

Sir Michael Rocks follows up his The Cool Kids record “OilBass” with the official video for his track “I See.” He had this to say about the tv:

“The video is set in New Delhi, India and pulls inspiration from post-apocalyptic imagery. Think movies like Road Warriors, Mad Max, Blade Runner, Monster Truck, and Idiocracy. I really wanted to capture the dry, rugged atmosphere and lawless feel of the post-apocalyptic world, and I think the video gives off those vibes.”

Directed by Sir Michael Rocks & Juan The Cameraman. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.