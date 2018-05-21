Music Video: SG Tip – Lifestyle

SG Tip dropped his mixtape Block Boy a couple months back. He premieres the latest visual for the project titled “Lifestyle”. Directed by WaterWhippinEven. Featuring a cameo by 21 Savage. You can download Block Boy now on iTunes/Google Play.

