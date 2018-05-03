Music Video: Royce Da 5’9 ft. Eminem & King Green – Caterpillar

Royce Da 5’9 will be releasing his seventh solo album Book Of Ryan tomorrow. As final treat before the full project drops, he decides to premiere the official video for his Eminem and King Green collab titled “Caterpillar.” Directed by James Larese.

