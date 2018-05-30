Music Video: Roy Woods – Something New

Here’s the latest video from OVO Sound’s Roy Woods. This one is for his single “Something New” featuring cameos by PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, 24hrs, and PnB Rock. Directed by Elliot Clancy-Osberg. You can download Say Less now on iTunes/Google Play.

