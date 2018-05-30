VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Roy Woods – Something New By Cyclone - May 30, 2018 0 Hits: 45 Here’s the latest video from OVO Sound’s Roy Woods. This one is for his single “Something New” featuring cameos by PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, 24hrs, and PnB Rock. Directed by Elliot Clancy-Osberg. You can download Say Less now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0