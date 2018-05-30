Music Video: Roy Woods – Something New

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 45

Roy Woods – Something New

Here’s the latest video from OVO Sound’s Roy Woods. This one is for his single “Something New featuring cameos by PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, 24hrs, and PnB Rock. Directed by Elliot Clancy-Osberg. You can download Say Less now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY