Music Video: Red Dot ft. Lil Vac – Never Ran Out By Cyclone - May 7, 2018 Hits: 44 Red Dot continues to push his new project Make Tha Hood Great Again as he liberates the official video for his Tay Keith-produced single "Never Ran Out" featuring Lil Vac. You can download Make Tha Hood Great Again now on iTunes/Google Play.