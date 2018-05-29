Music Video: Project Youngin ft. Quando Rondo – Yesterday

Project Youngin ft. Quando Rondo – Yesterday

Project Youngin links up with Quando Rondo for the official video for his track Yesterday. Directed by Spudds McKenzie. You can download Group Home Living now on iTunes/Google Play.

