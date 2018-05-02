VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Mitch ft. YG – I’m A Dog By Cyclone - May 2, 2018 0 Hits: 38 4Hunnid’s Mitch follows up the release of his new project Space with the official vide for his YG collab “I’m A Dog”. Directed by Alexandra Gavillet. You can download his new album Space now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0