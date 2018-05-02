Music Video: Mitch ft. YG – I’m A Dog

Mitch ft. YG – I’m A Dog

4Hunnid’s Mitch follows up the release of his new project Space with the official vide for his YG collab “I’m A Dog”. Directed by Alexandra Gavillet. You can download his new album Space now on iTunes/Google Play.

