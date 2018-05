Mike Shinoda will be releasing his solo debut titled Post Traumatic on June 15th via Warner Bros. The new album will feature 16 new tracks and guest appearances from blackbear, K. Flay, Machine Gun Kelly and more. After premiering the audio on Beats 1 on Apple Music he delivers the official video for his new single “Running From My Shadow”. You can pre-order Post Traumatic now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on June 15th.