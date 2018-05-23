Music Video: Lou Phelps – Want To (For The Youth)

Montreal’s Lou Phelps gives the his new single/video titled “Want To (For The Youth)”. Produced by his brother KAYTRANADA. Directed by Pique. He had this to says about the visuals:

“Want To is a song for the youth, to encourage them to do what they want to. I rap about materialistic stuff in the song, so in the video I become invisible at certain times, leaving the material things floating in air like the gold chain or the purple jackets.”

