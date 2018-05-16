Music Video: Lil Dude – PSA

Lil Dude follows up his collab with Goonew titled “Metro” with the official video for his solo single “PSA”. Directed by LowKeyTim. His project Martin Luther Luciano is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

