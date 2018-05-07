Music Video: KYLE ft. Kehlani – Playinwitme

By Cyclone -
KYLE ft. Kehlani – Playinwitme

Here’s the official video for KYLE’s new collab with Kehlani titled “Playinwitme”.  Directed by Colin Tilley. You can pre-order KYLE’s debut album Light Of Mine now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 18th.

