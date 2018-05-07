VideosMusic Videos Music Video: KYLE ft. Kehlani – Playinwitme By Cyclone - May 7, 2018 0 Hits: 46 Here’s the official video for KYLE’s new collab with Kehlani titled “Playinwitme”. Directed by Colin Tilley. You can pre-order KYLE’s debut album Light Of Mine now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 18th. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0