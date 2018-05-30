VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Kool G Rap & 38 Spesh – Upstate 2 Queens By Cyclone - May 30, 2018 0 Hits: 46 Kool G Rap and 38 Spesh are set to release a new joint project titled Son Of A G Rap on June 8th. Here is the official video for their record “Upstate 2 Queens”. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0