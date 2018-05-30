Music Video: Kool G Rap & 38 Spesh – Upstate 2 Queens

Kool G Rap and 38 Spesh are set to release a new joint project titled Son Of A G Rap on June 8th. Here is the official video for their record “Upstate 2 Queens”.

