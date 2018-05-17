VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Kevin Gates – Change Lanes By Cyclone - May 17, 2018 0 Hits: 39 Kevin Gates follows up his new EP titled Chained To The City with the official video for his track “Change Lanes”. Directed by Cole Bennett. You download Chained To The City now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0