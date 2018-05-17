Music Video: Kevin Gates – Change Lanes

Kevin Gates follows up his new EP titled Chained To The City with the official video for his track “Change Lanes”. Directed by Cole Bennett. You download Chained To The City now on iTunes/Google Play.

