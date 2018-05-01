Music Video: Jose Guapo – Envy

Jose Guapo – Envy

Jose Guapo liberates a new visual from his latest mixtape Lingo 2: The Return. This one is for his track Envy”. Directed by Fly Vision. You can download Lingo 2: The Return now on iTunes/Google Play.

