Music Video: Jose Guapo – Envy

Jose Guapo liberates a new visual from his latest mixtape Lingo 2: The Return. This one is for his track “Envy”. Directed by Fly Vision. You can download Lingo 2: The Return now on iTunes/Google Play.

