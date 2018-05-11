VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Jim Jones – Never Did 3 Quarters By Cyclone - May 11, 2018 0 Hits: 47 Jim Jones just released his seventh studio album Wasted Talent a couple weeks ago. He follows it up with the visuals for his track “Never Did 3 Quarters.” Directed by Bhrissy. You can download Wasted Talent now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0