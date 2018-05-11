Music Video: Jim Jones – Never Did 3 Quarters

Jim Jones just released his seventh studio album Wasted Talent a couple weeks ago. He follows it up with the visuals for his track “Never Did 3 Quarters.” Directed by Bhrissy. You can download Wasted Talent now on iTunes/Google Play.

