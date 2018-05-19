Music Video: Jessie Reyez – Body Count

Jessie Reyez gives fans the official video for her new single “Body Count”. Directed by Peter Huang. She had this to say about the visual:

“In short, you’re going to get judged anyway, so as long as you’re not hurting anyone and loving yourself, might as well do whatever you want. Whether that’s being celibate or being sexually free is your choice. Your body count is nobody’s business but your own.”

You can watch the visuals below and download “Body Count” now on iTunes/Google Play.