MusicNew Music Music Video: JAG ft. Childish Major – I Just Can't By Cyclone - May 6, 2018 0 Hits: 53 Cali spitta JAG delivers another new video from his project Dalton Ave. This one is for his Childish Major-featured record "I Just Can't". Also check out his visual for "The Kaepernick Effect."