Music Video: JAG ft. Childish Major – I Just Can’t

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 53

jag childish major i just cant video

Cali spitta JAG delivers another new video from his project Dalton Ave. This one is for his Childish Major-featured record “I Just Can’t”. Also check out his visual for “The Kaepernick Effect.”

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY