Music Video: Gunplay – My Phone

Gunplay dropped his single "My Phone" and couple months back. He returns with the official video. Directed by Rob Dade and Gunplay. His new project ACTIVE is set to hit stores on June 22nd. Pre-order it now on iTunes/Google Play. You can download "My Phone" now on iTunes/Google Play.