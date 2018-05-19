Music Video: GlokkNine – 10 Percent

Florida GlokkNine follows up the visuals for his track “I Don’t Need No Help” with the official video for his latest release titled “10 Percent”. Directed by DrewFilmedIt. His project Bloodshells Revenge is available for download now on Google Play.

