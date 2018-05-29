Music Video: Fetty Wap ft. Fuzz – Black & Decker

As Fetty Wap puts the finishing touches on his upcoming mixtape Bruce Wayne, to hold fans off, he premieres the official video for his track “Black & Decker” featuring Fuzz. Directed by CBR Media.

