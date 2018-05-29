VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Fetty Wap ft. Fuzz – Black & Decker By Cyclone - May 29, 2018 0 Hits: 49 As Fetty Wap puts the finishing touches on his upcoming mixtape Bruce Wayne, to hold fans off, he premieres the official video for his track “Black & Decker” featuring Fuzz. Directed by CBR Media. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0