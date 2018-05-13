Music Video: Fendi P ft. Curren$y – Daytons & Rollies

Fendi P links up with his Jet Life compadre Curren$y to shoot the visuals for their collab “Daytons And Rollies.” Directed by Capture Corporation. Off of his new project Late Nights, Early Mornings, which you can download now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>