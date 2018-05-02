VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Escro – So Close By Cyclone - May 2, 2018 0 Hits: 34 Bahamas’ Escro up and comer will be releasing his new EP Mood in September. He decides to liberate with visuals for his track “So Close”. Directed by SwayGFX and produced by Fabricio Loupias. You can download “So Close” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0