Music Video: Escro – So Close

Bahamas’ Escro up and comer will be releasing his new EP Mood in September. He decides to liberate with visuals for his track “So Close”. Directed by SwayGFX and produced by Fabricio Loupias. You can download “So Close” now on iTunes/Google Play.

