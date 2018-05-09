VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Dreezy ft. 2 Chainz – 2nd To None By Cyclone - May 9, 2018 0 Hits: 34 Chicago’s Dreezy premieres the official video for her 2 Chainz collab titled “2nd To None”. Directed by Chad Tennies. You can download “2nd To None” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0