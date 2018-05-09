Music Video: Dreezy ft. 2 Chainz – 2nd To None

Chicago’s Dreezy premieres the official video for her 2 Chainz collab titled “2nd To None”. Directed by Chad Tennies. You can download “2nd To None” now on iTunes/Google Play.

