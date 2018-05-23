Music Video: Doe Boy ft. Lil Durk – Don’t You Lie

Doe Boy delivers a new visuals from his mixtape In Freebandz We Trust 2. This one is for his track “Don’t You Lie” featuring Lil Durk. Directed by SceneAMatix-directed visuals below. You can download In Freebandz We Trust 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.

