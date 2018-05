Diplo, French Montana, Lil Pump and Zhavia join forces for the first single from the Deadpool 2 Soundtrack. This one is titled “Welcome To The Party”. Produced by Diplo and Valentino Khan. The upcoming Jason Koenig-directed visual will be released soon. The Deadpool 2 Soundtrack drops May 18th. You can download “Welcome To The Party” now on iTunes/Google Play.

****Updated with the official video.****