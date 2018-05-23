Music Video: Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby – Bankrupt (Remix)

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 69

Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty Lil Baby – Bankrupt Remix

Cuban Doll gets an assist from Lil Yachty and Lil Baby to shoot the visuals for her “Bankrupt (Remix)”. Her project Aaliyah Keef is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY