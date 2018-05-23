VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby – Bankrupt (Remix) By Cyclone - May 23, 2018 0 Hits: 69 Cuban Doll gets an assist from Lil Yachty and Lil Baby to shoot the visuals for her “Bankrupt (Remix)”. Her project Aaliyah Keef is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0