Music Video: Cuban Doll ft. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby – Bankrupt (Remix)

Cuban Doll gets an assist from Lil Yachty and Lil Baby to shoot the visuals for her “Bankrupt (Remix)”. Her project Aaliyah Keef is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

