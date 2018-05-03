Music Video: Comethazine – Bands

St. Louis’ Comethazine premieres the official video for his popular single “Bands.” Directed by Cole Bennett. Also check out his appearance on Genius breaking down the lyrics. You can download “Bands” now on iTunes/Google Play.

