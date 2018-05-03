Music Video: Comethazine – Bands

Comethazine – Bands

St. Louis’ Comethazine premieres the official video for his popular single “Bands.” Directed by Cole Bennett. Also check out his appearance on Genius breaking  down the lyrics. You can download “Bands” now on iTunes/Google Play.

