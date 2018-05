Cee Lo Green and his co-star Miss Bolivia deliver an alternate music video for “Brick Road (Cookin Up)”. Here’s what he said about the record.

“Cooking up is a process, and it’s also a recipe. It’s not fast food, it’s a delicacy. I wanted to write something relative for the here and now, and let people know I’m coming from the curb, and I’m talking from the turf.”