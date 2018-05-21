Music Video: Cardi B – Be Careful

As promised, Cardi B premieres the official video for her new single “Be Careful”. Off of her now gold debut album Invasion of Privacy. Check out the official video below and download Invasion of Privacy now on iTunes/Google Play.

