Music Video: Cardi B – Be Careful

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 50

Cardi B – Be Careful

As promised, Cardi B premieres the official video for her new single “Be Careful”. Off of her now gold debut album Invasion of PrivacyCheck out the official video below and download Invasion of Privacy now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY