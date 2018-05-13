Music Video: Bridget Kelly – In The Grey

Bridget Kelly – In The Grey

Bridget Kelly recently released her new album Reality Bites. She returns with the  official video for the track “In The Grey”. Directed by Isaac Yowman. You can download Reality Bites now on iTunes/Google Play.

