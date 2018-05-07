Music Video: Boy Better Know ft. Goldie 1 – Athlete

boy better know athlete video

Skepta, Wiley, JME, and the rest of the members of Boy Better Know link up with Goldie 1 for the official video to their new single “Athlete”. Directed by Matt Walker. You can download “Athlete” now on iTunes/Google Play.

