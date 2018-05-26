VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Boogie – Self Destruction By Cyclone - May 26, 2018 0 Hits: 29 Shady Records ‘s Boogie follows up the release of his new single “Self Destruction” with the official video. Directed by justicewearscoolpants. You can download “Self Destruction” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0